Mazara left Thursday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a Freddy Peralta pitch in the seventh inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The pitch hit Mazara in his lower left leg area and may have even caught a piece of his foot. Adam Engel immediately replaced the right fielder as a pinch runner.
