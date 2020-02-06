Play

White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Fully healthy heading into camp

Mazara said he's fully healthy heading into spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Mazara apparently only recently recovered from a thumb injury that he suffered during the 2018 season, which he partially blames for some of his struggles over the past season and a half. Through his first four big-league campaigns (537 games), the 24-year-old is hitting .261 with 79 home runs.

