White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Having good spring
Mazara is slashing .364/.462/.545 with two extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored in nine Cactus League games.
Mazara is enjoying a nice spring, riding a six-game hitting streak as he prepares for his first season with the White Sox after spending seven years in Texas' organization. The former Ranger will be the everyday starter in right field and figures to slot in at sixth or seventh in the batting order.
