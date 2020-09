Mazara is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians.

Mazara will cede his spot in the outfield to Adam Engel after starting each of the White Sox's previous five games. With a career-low .578 OPS and a career-worst 31.3 percent strikeout percentage on the season, Mazara has been a disappointment in his first season on the South Side, but Engel nor reserve outfielder Jarrod Dyson appear to be serious threats to him everyday spot in the lineup.