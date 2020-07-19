Mazara isn't in the lineup for Sunday's exhibition game against the Cubs while feeling "a little under the weather," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Mazara has been making adjustments to his swing during camp, but he'll have to wait to test those adjustments against another team while he's feeling under the weather. Manager Rick Renteria didn't sound too concerned about the issue, but whether Mazara misses any additional time remains to be seen.
More News
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Makes adjustments•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Pegged as primary right fielder•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Having good spring•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Fully healthy heading into camp•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Avoids arbitration with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Shipped to White Sox•