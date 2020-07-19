Mazara isn't in the lineup for Sunday's exhibition game against the Cubs while feeling "a little under the weather," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Mazara has been making adjustments to his swing during camp, but he'll have to wait to test those adjustments against another team while he's feeling under the weather. Manager Rick Renteria didn't sound too concerned about the issue, but whether Mazara misses any additional time remains to be seen.