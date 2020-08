Mazara is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

With lefty Kris Bubic on the bump for Kansas City, the lefty-hitting Mazara will retreat to the bench in favor of Adam Engel. Mazara has been solid enough against right-handed pitching this season (.270/.336/.456 slash line, 102 wRC+), so he should continue to hold down the large side of a platoon in right field.