Mazara went 1-for-4 with a single in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.
Mazara's last eight hits and 14 of his 17 hits this season have been singles. This is a player that averaged 20 home runs the last four seasons in Texas. He told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that missing time early in the season due to a strep throat set back his power stroke. "I spent two weeks at my home without grabbing a bat," Mazara said. "So, those two weeks really did me dirty, and when I came back, I was like lost. I was just going out there and trying to grind, trying to have good at-bats." Mazara has a career-low .286 slugging percentage in 2020.