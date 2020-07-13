White Sox hitting coach Frank Menechino guided Mazara through changes to his hand positioning in his swing, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The changes started in spring training and continued into summer camp. The goal is to minimize the movement as Mazara begins his swing. "Don't try to go all crazy in the batter's box and just keep it simple, because I'm a big guy with long arms," the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Mazara said. "If I go all the way around, I have no chance with guys throwing 98 [MPH] with movement. Make it simple as possible." Mazara showed off the new swing during Saturday's intrasquad game, when he fouled off three pitches against left-hander Carlos Rodon before rapping a single to center. The lefty-hitting outfielder has a history of struggles against left-handed pitching, which prompted the notion that Mazara might be better in a platoon, but the White Sox believe in him as an everyday player.