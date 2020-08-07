site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-nomar-mazara-not-in-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 7, 2020
at
3:32 pm ET 1 min read
Mazara (foot) will sit Friday against Cleveland.
Mazara left Thursday's game against the Brewers after getting hit in the foot by a pitch and will sit for at least one game, though X-rays came back negative and he's considered day-to-day. Adam Engel gets the start in right field.
More News
16H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.