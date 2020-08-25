site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Not in lineup Tuesday
Mazara isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates.
Mazara recorded four hits over the past two games, and he'll take a breather for the series opener against the Pirates. Adam Engel will start in right field.
