White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Mazara will sit Monday in Minnesota.
Mazara sits for the second straight game with the White Sox facing another lefty in Rich Hill. Adam Engel gets the start in right field in his absence.
