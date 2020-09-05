site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Not starting Saturday
Mazara isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Royals.
Mazara smacked two hits with a run and one strikeout Friday, and he'll take a breather Saturday. Adam Engel will start in right field in his place.
