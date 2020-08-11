site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mazara isn't starting Tuesday against the Tigers.
After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the series opener Monday, Mazara will take a seat Tuesday. Adam Engel is starting in right field and batting ninth.
