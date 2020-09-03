site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: On bench Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Mazara isn't starting Thursday against the Royals.
Mazara went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the past two games, and he'll come off the bench Thursday. Adam Engel will take over in right field.
