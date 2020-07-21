Mazara (illness) was held out of Monday's exhibition game against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Mazara missed both exhibition games with manager Rick Renteria saying only the right fielder is "still feeling a little under the weather." He also sat out Saturday's intrasquad game. Illness takes on a new meaning in 2020, so it's unclear what this means for Mazara's availability Friday's opener at home against Minnesota.
More News
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Held out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Makes adjustments•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Pegged as primary right fielder•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Having good spring•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Fully healthy heading into camp•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Avoids arbitration with White Sox•