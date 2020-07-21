Mazara (illness) was held out of Monday's exhibition game against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Mazara missed both exhibition games with manager Rick Renteria saying only the right fielder is "still feeling a little under the weather." He also sat out Saturday's intrasquad game. Illness takes on a new meaning in 2020, so it's unclear what this means for Mazara's availability Friday's opener at home against Minnesota.