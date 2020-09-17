site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Out of Thursday's lineup
Mazara is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins.
Mazara is 0-for-10 over his past three games and will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale. Jarrod Dyson takes over in right field for the White Sox.
