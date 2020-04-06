Mazara will get the chance to prove he's an everyday right fielder early in the season, Vinny Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The question of Mazara playing every day is based on the left-handed hitting outfielder's history against left-handed pitching. He's compiled a .231/.272/.361 slash line over four seasons in MLB, suggesting a platoon could be a possibility. "He'll be out there the bulk of the time, obviously," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "Historically he's had some struggles against lefties, but he's now going to get the opportunity, at least early on, to show what he's capable of doing." It looks like Mazara will get the chance early on against both lefties and righties, but if he's overmatched by southpaws, the White Sox have Leury Garcia or Adam Engel who could be part of a platoon.