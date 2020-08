Mazara went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland.

Mazara's back in the lineup after missing one game due to a foot injury. He started against right-handers Saturday and Sunday, going 1-for-5 with a double, three walks and run scored over the weekend. He'll likely be in the lineup Monday against Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer. The left-handed hitting Mazara, who has a dubious history against southpaws, has just one at-bat against left-handers.