White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Shipped to White Sox
The Rangers agreed to trade Mazara to the White Sox on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mazara endured an up-and-down 2019 campaign with multiple injuries but will now get a fresh start in Chicago. The 24-year-old had a .268/.318/.469 slash line with 19 home runs and 66 RBI in 116 games, but his outfield defensive continues to be sub-par. Mazara should be an option in right field and at designated hitter as the White Sox attempt a push towards contention in the AL Central. According to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com, minor-league outfielder Steele Walker is heading back to the Rangers in the deal.
