White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Sitting Friday
Mazara will be on the bench against lefty Jon Lester and the Cubs on Friday.
Mazara had started against each of the last three lefties the White Sox faced, but he'll retreat to the bench for this one. Adam Engel gets the start in right field.
