White Sox's Norge Vera: Gets $1.5 million from White Sox By RotoWire Staff Jan 15, 2021 at 10:29 am ET1 min read Vera signed with the White Sox for $1.5 million Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.A 6-foot-4 righty from Cuba, Vera is one of the top pitchers in this class. His fastball already touches 96 mph, but his command and secondary offerings point to a future bullpen role.