Despaigne is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte to start Monday's game against the Nationals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The move hasn't been made official just yet, but Despaigne is in line to make his White Sox debut in the series opener. He made stops with the Marlins and Angels a season ago but struggled to a 6.69 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with a 35 :19 K:BB across 39 innings. Chicago will need to make a corresponding move in order to add Despaigne to the 40-man roster.