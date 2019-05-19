White Sox's Odrisamer Despaigne: Gets MiLB deal from White Sox
Despaigne signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Despaigne will provide the White Sox with some much-needed starting depth after two members of the big-league rotation (Carlos Rodon and Manny Banuelos) were recently placed on the 10-day injured list. Chicago is expected to promote a pitcher from Charlotte on Monday when Banuelos' turn comes up, so Despaigne will be plugged into the Triple-A rotation as a replacement.
More News
-
Reds' Odrisamer Despaigne: Off to minors camp•
-
Reds' Odrisamer Despaigne: Inks minors deal with Reds•
-
Odrisamer Despaigne: Opts for free agency•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Will start Thursday•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Shifting to bullpen?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...