Despaigne signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Despaigne will provide the White Sox with some much-needed starting depth after two members of the big-league rotation (Carlos Rodon and Manny Banuelos) were recently placed on the 10-day injured list. Chicago is expected to promote a pitcher from Charlotte on Monday when Banuelos' turn comes up, so Despaigne will be plugged into the Triple-A rotation as a replacement.