White Sox's Odrisamer Despaigne: Gives back lead in no-decision
Despaigne allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk over three-plus innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Rangers.
The White Sox gave Despaigne a four-run first-inning lead, but he gave it all back in three innings. Nomar Mazara took him deep in the first and third innings to help erase the deficit. After three starts, the journeyman right-hander has a 9.45 ERA but could survive in the rotation for the time being. ''As far as we're concerned, Despaigne's here till he's not,'' White Sox manager Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. ''Until we find a different option or we decide we need an option. Right now, we'll send him out there and allow him to do his job.'' If Despaigne remains in the rotation, his next turn comes Friday at home against the Twins.
