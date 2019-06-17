Despaigne (0-2) gave up seven runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out five through 4.1 innings, taking the loss against the Yankees on Sunday.

After two scoreless innings, Despaigne saw the wheels come off of his performance as he was crushed for five runs in the third inning and two more before he could get out of the fifth inning. After a solid outing in his first start earned him a second chance in the rotation, this start may cause his spot to be in question.The 32-year-old has a 8.71 ERA through two starts. If he stays in the rotation, Despaigne is currently scheduled to pitch again Saturday against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.