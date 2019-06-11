White Sox's Odrisamer Despaigne: Quality start in loss
Despaigne (0-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Monday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out two and walking two as the White Sox fell 12-1.
Making his first start of the season after getting called up from Triple-A Charlotte, Despaigne turned in a quality start, but wound up taking the loss as he received just one run of support and his bullpen was shelled for nine earned runs. He could stay in the rotation for the moment, but Despaigne's 4.94 ERA over 349.2 career big-league innings makes it doubtful he'll become a consistent fantasy contributor.
