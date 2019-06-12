White Sox's Odrisamer Despaigne: Starting again Sunday
Despaigne is listed as the White Sox's probable starter for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Despaigne was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to make his White Sox debut Monday, limiting the Nationals to three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings to take the loss. The performance was apparently good enough for the White Sox to reward him with another turn through the rotation, but Despaigne could struggle to deliver another quality start while matching up with a high-powered Yankees offense.
