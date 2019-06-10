Despaigne had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of his scheduled start against the Nationals on Monday.

Despaigne is set to make his 2019 big-league debut after compiling a combined 3.34 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 59.1 innings (11 starts, one relief appearance) between Triple-A Louisville and Charlotte. The veteran swingman struggled to a 6.69 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 19 appearances (39 innings) with the Marlins and Angels last season, so it would be unwise to expect much from him Monday. Jace Fry (shoulder) was sent to the IL while Nicky Delmonico was released in a pair of corresponding roster moves.