White Sox's Odrisamer Despaigne: Summoned ahead of start
Despaigne had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of his scheduled start against the Nationals on Monday.
Despaigne is set to make his 2019 big-league debut after compiling a combined 3.34 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 59.1 innings (11 starts, one relief appearance) between Triple-A Louisville and Charlotte. The veteran swingman struggled to a 6.69 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 19 appearances (39 innings) with the Marlins and Angels last season, so it would be unwise to expect much from him Monday. Jace Fry (shoulder) was sent to the IL while Nicky Delmonico was released in a pair of corresponding roster moves.
More News
-
White Sox's Odrisamer Despaigne: Expected to start Monday•
-
White Sox's Odrisamer Despaigne: Gets MiLB deal from White Sox•
-
Reds' Odrisamer Despaigne: Off to minors camp•
-
Reds' Odrisamer Despaigne: Inks minors deal with Reds•
-
Odrisamer Despaigne: Opts for free agency•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Dropped from 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start