Dunn agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday, Elijah Evans of JustBaseball.com reports.

Dunn played his first two major-league seasons with Milwaukee but never made much of an impact, posting a .551 OPS with one home run, 13 RBI and four stolen bases over 55 games. He'll give the White Sox some organizational infield depth and could compete for a bench spot on the major-league roster during spring training.