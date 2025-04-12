Narvaez went 1-for-3 with three RBI on Friday against the Red Sox.
Narvaez was recalled to the big-league club Thursday with Korey Lee (ankle) sidelined. He made his debut with the White Sox Friday and delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to record his first hit. Matt Thaiss should be Chicago's primary catcher for the time being, but Narvaez should mix in for occasional starts behind the dish.
