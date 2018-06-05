White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Heads to bench for Game 2 of twin bill
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Narvaez will head to the bench for the second game of Tuesday's twin bill after going 0-for-4 and catching all nine innings during the Game 1 loss. Kevan Smith will start behind the dish and hit sixth in his stead.
