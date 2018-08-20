Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

Narvaez was part of a three-homer fourth inning that erased Kansas City's 6-0 lead. An inning later, he slashed a single that plated Avisail Garcia with the winning run. Narvaez, who has a 1.002 OPS since June 1, has been a serviceable fantasy performer while starter Welington Castillo has been serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Castillo can be reinstated Thursday and is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox manager Rick Renteria made comments last week suggesting Castillo may not be back when eligible, indicating the catcher has been away from playing the game for a while. But he should be back before the end of August and Narvaez will lose at-bats.