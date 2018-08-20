White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Hits game-winning knock Sunday
Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Royals.
Narvaez was part of a three-homer fourth inning that erased Kansas City's 6-0 lead. An inning later, he slashed a single that plated Avisail Garcia with the winning run. Narvaez, who has a 1.002 OPS since June 1, has been a serviceable fantasy performer while starter Welington Castillo has been serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Castillo can be reinstated Thursday and is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox manager Rick Renteria made comments last week suggesting Castillo may not be back when eligible, indicating the catcher has been away from playing the game for a while. But he should be back before the end of August and Narvaez will lose at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...