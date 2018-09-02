Narvaez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Boston.

Narvaez returned Saturday after a finger ligament strain sidelined him for a few days, and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. Welington Castillo (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day disabled list, further complicated the White Sox catching situation. Kevan Smith will start behind the plate and bat sixth Sunday.

