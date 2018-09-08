White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out of Saturday's lineup
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Narvaez heads to the bench Saturday and has started only one of the last four games. Kevan Smith will start behind the plate and Welington Castillo will be the designated hitter, as the White Sox continue to heavily rotate their catchers since Castillo returned from the disabled list last weekend.
