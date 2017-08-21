White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Picks up fourth start in six games
Narvaez will start at catcher and bat eighth in the first game of the White Sox's doubleheader Monday against the Twins, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
The White Sox's timeshare behind the plate has swung in favor of Narvaez lately, with the backstop picking up his fifth start in six games for the front end of the twin bill. Kevan Smith will likely catch the nightcap Monday, but Narvaez looks like he'll dominate the playing time at the position while he maintains a .417 on-base percentage in the second half.
