Narvaez is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Red Sox.

The young lefty will sit for the fourth time in the last six games, a firm indication the White Sox are leaning towards Kevan Smith as the primary backstop. Even when Narvaez has played recently, it hasn't been to the best results, as he his just 2-for-13 with five strikeouts in his last four games.

