White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Takes seat Sunday
Narvaez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.
Kevan Smith will receive a start for just the second time in six games as Narvaez retreats to the bench. The catching timeshare seems to be tipping in Narvaez's favor of late with the 25-year-old backstop opening the second half with an 8-for-25 showing at the dish while getting on base at a .433 clip.
