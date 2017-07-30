Narvaez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

Kevan Smith will receive a start for just the second time in six games as Narvaez retreats to the bench. The catching timeshare seems to be tipping in Narvaez's favor of late with the 25-year-old backstop opening the second half with an 8-for-25 showing at the dish while getting on base at a .433 clip.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast