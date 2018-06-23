White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Three-hit night with two RBI
Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI in the second game of Friday's doubleheader win over the A's.
Narvaez slashed a two-run single off starter Chris Bassitt in the second inning, giving him nine RBI on the year. Narvaez has registered multi-hit performances in five of his last seven games, moving his slash line to .241/.320/.339 on the season. The 26-year-old figures to continue sharing time behind the plate with Kevan Smith for the time being.
