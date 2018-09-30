Narvaez (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Narvaez has been seeing steady starts at either catcher or designated hitter over the past week, but he'll end the campaign on the bench after tweaking his back in Saturday's 8-3 loss. Welington Castillo will get the nod behind the dish while Daniel Palka serves as the club's designated hitter in the season finale.