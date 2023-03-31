Colas is starting in right field and batting eighth for the White Sox in Friday's game against the Astros.
Colas didn't start the opener with the Astros throwing lefty Framber Valdez, although he did come on in the seventh inning and singled for his first major-league hit. He and his teammates will face off against Cristian Javier on Friday.
