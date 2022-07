The White Sox promoted Colas from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Colas will get a few games under his belt at Double-A prior to the All-Star break before likely spending most of the second half of the minor-league season in Birmingham. The 23-year-old outfielder from Cuba, who signed a $2.7 million deal with the White Sox in January, hit .311 with 23 extra-base hits in 268 plate appearances for Winston-Salem.