Colas (neck) started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday in Double-A Birmingham's 8-5 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Colas missed only one game after he exited Friday's 3-2 loss to Tennessee after being hit in the neck by a pitch. Since receiving a promotion from High-A Winston-Salem on July 12, the 23-year-old outfielder has produced a monstrous 1.273 OPS in his first 11 games with Birmingham.