White Sox manager Pedro Grifol indicated Thursday that Colas might need to be optioned to Triple-A Charlotte soon so he can play every day, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Colas hasn't started a game in a week, and while Grifol said he plans to put the outfielder in the lineup soon, he admitted that it might be more beneficial for the 25-year-old to go back to the minors soon. The outfielder has gone 9-for-30 at the plate during his limited chances with the White Sox this season, although all nine hits have been singles. Chicago will be sellers at the trade deadline, and playing time for Colas could open up at that point.