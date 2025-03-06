Colas exited Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants due to a sprained right wrist.

The fact that the White Sox have labeled Colas day-to-day suggests that his injury isn't too severe, though he may still need to sit out for a few exhibition games. The 26-year-old has done well in the race for a roster spot thus far, going 4-for-15 with an RBI and two runs scored over nine spring contests.