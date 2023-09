The White Sox optioned Colas to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Colas has now been sent down to the minors for the second time this season, as he was also optioned back in early May following a slow start to the campaign. Colas slashed just .219/.253/.331 in 50 games after being recalled in early July and is hitting only .216/.257/.314 overall in his rookie campaign. Gavin Sheets and Trayce Thompson are likely to form a platoon in right field with Colas headed back to Triple-A.