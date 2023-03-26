The White Sox have informed Colas that he'll make the Opening Day roster, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Colas made his affiliated debut last season and played just seven games at the Triple-A level, but he performed well in big-league spring training this year, slashing .270/.281/.444 with three homers, eight runs, six RBI and a stolen base over 26 Cactus League games. The 24-year-old will presumably begin the year as Chicago's starting right fielder, but it's also possible Gavin Sheets pushes for some playing time early on if Colas experiences some growing pains in his first taste of major-league action.