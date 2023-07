Colas isn't in the White Sox's lineup Sunday versus Atlanta, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored during Saturday's contest, Colas will get a day off Sunday against left-hander Kolby Allard. Eloy Jimenez will start in right field, moving Yasmani Grandal into the DH slot while batting seventh.