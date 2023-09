Colas will sit Saturday against the Tigers.

The White Sox's 55-86 record means they have little reason not to give purported pieces of the future like Colas as many at-bats as they can handle down the stretch. The rookie right fielder made 11 consecutive starts prior to Saturday's off day, but his .175/.214/.350 slash line over that stretch has hardly been promising. Trayce Thompson will take a turn in right field in his absence.