Colas was called up to the White Sox on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Colas' call-up comes after Andrew Benintendi (Achilles) and Andrew Vaughn (finger) sustained in-game injuries Saturday, making it likely that at least one of the two will require a stint on the IL. Colas owned a .571 OPS in 263 plate appearances with Chicago last season and is slashing .244/.358/.406 with five home runs at Triple-A Charlotte this year.
More News
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Call-up official•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Expected to be promoted•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Seeing action at first base•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Likely to start year in minors•