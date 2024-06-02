Colas was called up to the White Sox on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Colas' call-up comes after Andrew Benintendi (Achilles) and Andrew Vaughn (finger) sustained in-game injuries Saturday, making it likely that at least one of the two will require a stint on the IL. Colas owned a .571 OPS in 263 plate appearances with Chicago last season and is slashing .244/.358/.406 with five home runs at Triple-A Charlotte this year.