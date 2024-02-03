Colas is likely to begin the 2024 season with Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Colas earned the starting right field job for the White Sox to begin the 2023 season, though he posted just a 53 wRC+ across 263 plate appearances on the campaign. He was also demoted to Charlotte from early May to early July, and once again from mid-September to the close of the season. If Colas returns to the minors to start 2024, Gavin Sheets and potentially the newly signed Kevin Pillar would factor into the mix in right field.